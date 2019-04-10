Home » Business » Cottonwood Earth Day March and Rally

Sedona AZ – An April 20 Earth Day March and Rally will meet at the Baseball Field parking lot in Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park at 11:00 in the morning. A 1.2 mile walk from the park will proceed along Main Street to the Verde Valley Montessori School, where the Earth Day rally will take place.

There will be two speakers at the rally and Shelley Haiken will be the event’s featured entertainment.

Earth Day is celebrated each year in April, and marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. This is a day to focus on our environment and demonstrate our commitment for a healthy, sustainable environment and for clean air, water, and healthy soil. We will turn our attention to global warming, loss of species biodiversity, and push for clean energy. The fight for a clean environment is increasingly urgent.

Please come and be a part of this Earth Day March and Celebration. You may bring a sign showing your commitment to a sustainable environment or that simply celebrates our wonderful earth.

The March and Rally are sponsored by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA). Cars will be available to shuttle people back to their parked cars at 1:00 p.m. when the event ends.