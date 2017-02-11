Home » Community » Cottonwood AZ Silver Alert Update

Sedona AZ (February 12, 2017) – The following is an update to the Silver Alert issued by the Cottonwood AZ Police Department on February 11, 2017 for Shirley Ludwig. On 2/13/17 at 2159 hours, Prescott Police Department found Ludwig in her vehicle. She was taken to Yavapai/Prescott Medical Center:

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Alert Status: Located

Investigating Agency: Cottonwood PD

Contact Person: Cottonwood PD

Contact Phone: 928-649-1397

Contact Email:

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Name: Shirley A. Ludwig

Age: 08/15/1945

DOB: 08/15/1945

Height: 5’05

Weight: 165

Hair: brown

Eyes: blue

Race: white

Location: Yavapai County

Vehicle Plate: BEK2325 (arizona)

Vehicle Make/Model: Honda Accord

Vehicle Year: 2014

Vehicle Color: Beige

Description/Circumstances:

On 2/11/17 at 10:00 a.m., Shirley Ludwig went missing from the area of Whitetail Run Road and Grey Fox Ridge in Cottonwood, AZ. It is unknown what she was last wearing. She is missing most of her hair. She left in a Beige 2014 Honda Accord with Arizona license Plate BEK2325. If located please contact Cottonwood PD. On 2/13/17 at 2159 hours, Prescott PD found Ludwig in her vehicle. She was taken to Yavapai/Prescott Medical Center.

The public is thanked for their support and help during this alert.