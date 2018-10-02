Home » General » Cordes Lakes Motel Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests

Sedona AZ (October 2, 2018) – On September 27, 2018, just before 11:30 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Cordes Lakes motel in the 19000 block of Hitching Post Way. Indications of drug use had been reported involving a specific room, a white pick-up truck, and a male observed ‘snorting’ something while seated in that truck. The first deputy on the scene gathered further information pending the arrival of additional units.

YCSO deputies approached the target room, knocked, and spoke with a 29-year-old female who answered the door. While the door was open, deputies could detect the odor of marijuana from inside. Deputies also spoke with two additional room occupants Charles Taylor, 41, from Glendale, Arizona and Oscar Flores, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona.

The lead YCSO deputy completed extensive interviews with the three individuals who were detained. All essentially denied drug use, but admitted there might be marijuana in the motel room. A YCSO K9 deputy was called to the scene and received a positive alert for drug odor on the white pick-up truck during an exterior sniff. While searching for the source of odor, deputies located a 9mm handgun in the bed of the pick-up.

Assisted by detectives from Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking, a search warrant was obtained for the motel room. In the room, deputies located 19 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of heroin, marijuana, drug pipes, 14 hypodermic needles, and other paraphernalia. Based on the evidence and interviews, it appeared Taylor and Flores were involved in the use and sale of drugs.

The role of the lone female remains under review. The female indicated she had been restrained by Taylor and not allowed to leave the room at one point during their stay.

The investigation concluded with the arrest of Taylor for Assault, Kidnapping, Possession of a Narcotic/Dangerous Drug for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misconduct Involving a Weapon. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Flores was arrested and charged with Possession of a Narcotic/Dangerous Drug for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misconduct Involving a Weapon, and Prohibited Weapons Possessor based on a prior felony conviction. He also remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.