Home » General » Contact Red Cross for Tinder Fire Recovery Assistance

Sedona AZ (May 4, 2018) – The Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will be joining a number of state, county and local agencies and organizations at an Individual Assistance Service Center (IASC) and is urging those affected by the Tinder Fire to contact the Red Cross at 800-842-7349 or visit the IASC to open a case.

The Individual Assistance Center will be located at 5023 Enchanted Gardens Lane in Happy Jack, Arizona and will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Caseworkers trained in disaster recovery will be available at the IASC to provide assistance to those in need. Community as well as government partners will be represented at the IASC providing Spiritual Care, Disaster Mental Health, clean-up and recovery services.

Emergency supplies including clean-up kits (general household clean-up supplies), Comfort kits (basic personal hygiene supplies), and snacks will be distributed to clients at the IASC and through mobile distribution once those evacuated are able to safely return home.

The Red Cross Shelter located at the Twin Arrows Casino Resort (22181 Resort Blvd, Flagstaff AZ 86004) is accepting anyone that has been evacuated from the fire area and needs a place to stay. The Red Cross and participating partners, The Salvation Army and the Coconino Humane Association will continue to staff the shelter and provide assistance as long as there is a need in the community.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.