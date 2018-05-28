Home » General » Comment Period for Proposed Science Standards Extended

Sedona AZ (May 28, 2018) – The Arizona Department of Education has extended the comment period for the proposed Science Standards until 12 Noon on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The original deadline was 12 Midnight on Monday, May 28, 2018. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the standards web page experienced intermittent technical difficulties that prevented comment.

“Due to the antiquated IT system the Department is forced to operate under, our comments survey experienced technical difficulties that did not allow Arizonans to leave their comment. We do not have the resources to have twenty-four seven monitoring of that web page, especially on a holiday weekend. I apologize for any inconvenience this caused,” said Superintendent Diane Douglas. “I am committed to ensuring Arizonans have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed standards. For this reason, we are extending the comment period for the proposed Science Standards until Noon on Thursday.”

Those wishing to review he proposed Science Standards can do so at:

http://www.azed.gov/standards-practices/k-12standards/k12engagement/az_sci_ss_standards-review/

Comments can be made at:

http://www10.ade.az.gov/SelectSurveyNET/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=92M155l2

If you experience difficulties connecting to the comments survey, you can send your comments by email at:

http://www.azed.gov/standards-practices/k-12standards/k12engagement/k-12-standards-feedback/