Home » General » Cold Case: Missing Person Cameron John Sequeira

Sedona AZ – Today marks the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of Cameron John Sequeira from the Forest Lakes, Arizona community.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Cold Case Squad are requesting assistance from the public in locating Cameron. He was last seen at his residence on Blue Bird Circle in Forest Lakes, Arizona, on June 26, 2010 at 8:30 in the evening. He reportedly left his residence on foot with his dog. Mr. Sequeira’s dog returned to the residence on June 28, 2010.

The area surrounding the neighborhood was searched extensively by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Units. Detectives conducted a thorough investigation in the case and have exhausted all leads to determine what happened to Cameron and/or a reason for his disappearance.

Cameron Sequeira is described as a white male. Thirty two years old when he went missing, Cameron is 41 years old now.

Cameron is 4’11” in height and weighs approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes and ten years ago wore his brown shoulder length hair close shaven above both ears (mullet style cut) and long sideburns. He also has a healed injury to his right eye. Due to Cameron’s height (4’11” tall) some people called him by the nickname “Shorty.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cameron Sequeira or with knowledge of his disappearance is urged to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888 Option 5 or Silent Witness at 1-928-774-6111.

Your help will be appreciated for this unsolved cold case file.