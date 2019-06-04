Home » Community » Coconino County Applicants Sought for Judicial Performance Review Commission

Sedona AZ – Arizona’s constitutionally-created Commission on Judicial Performance Review needs three public members and one attorney member from Coconino County. The application deadline is July 1, 2019.

The Commission on Judicial Performance Review will include members from Coconino County beginning this fall. The Supreme Court will appoint three public members from Coconino County to the commission. Public members cannot be lawyers or judges. The Court will also appoint one attorney from Coconino County to the commission.

In 2018, Coconino County voters elected to become part of the state’s merit selection process of appointing and retaining judges in superior court. Coconino County judges will now participate in the merit selection process and stand for retention elections, rather than contested elections.

The 2020 election will be the first time that judicial performance review information is available to Coconino County voters for the Superior Court judges on their ballot.

Judges on the ballot for retention will be reviewed by the Judicial Performance Review Commission (JPR), allowing voters to know whether the judges meet judicial performance standards. Judicial performance reviews are based on surveys of people who come to court and observe the judges’ performance. Information collected at public hearings and judicial discipline records are also considered.

Mike Hellon, a public member and chairman of the Commission on Judicial Performance Review, encourages Coconino County citizens to take an active role in judicial review by explaining, “A qualified and independent judiciary, untainted by partisan politics, is one of the cornerstones of our free society. Serving on the commission that reviews the performance of Arizona judges is an important and satisfying contribution to the quality and independence of our judicial system.”

The Commission meets four to six times a year in Phoenix. Members are reimbursed for travel expenses. Service on this commission involves active participation by the member with a commitment to attend most if not all of the meetings.

Judicial Performance Review also includes a self-improvement component. In addition to the commission appointments, public members and attorneys are needed to serve on teams that will meet with Coconino County judges about their performance. Applicants must be residents of Coconino County. There are three ways to apply: Download the application at https://www.azcourts.gov/jpr/About-JPR/JPR-Process and submit it to the address on the form, request an application by emailing JPR@courts.az.gov, or call 602-452-3098. Applications must be received by July 1, 2019.

For more information about Judicial Performance Review, see www.azjudges.info or call 602-452-3098.