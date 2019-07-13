Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » CO2 Cannot Transmit Heat Directly to Earth

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

We are told by the Al Gore group of political disciples that carbon dioxide (CO2) causes global warming: Spectrographic techniques as practiced by lab science says this is wrong.

The CO2 in our atmosphere cannot transmit heat directly to the Earth. Low frequency emissions or infrared rays (IR), produced from the sun when its surface erupts in fiery storms, does. CO2 can contain that transmitted heat on the earth surface after the IR rays heat the earth surfaces by insulating it into a slow cooling. The Al Gore explanation is shown to be false because of these facts.

Global warming varies, as proven by the Earth’s variable temperature history. The sun’s eruption behavior also varies.

The science of spectroscopy explains global warming in two possible ways.

The elements or compounds which burn in those fiery eruptions on the surface of the sun can vary over time and so the defining and associated frequencies of these emissions vary also. That produces variable heat transmission to earth surfaces.

The other explanation is that the Earth’s atmosphere contains gaseous clouds capable of diverting, absorbing, or otherwise effecting those hot IR emissions from the sun so the temperatures of global warming is not a constant.

Or both together explain why global warming arrives and abates.

These spectrographic explanations are far more reasonable and fact based than is the Al Gore explanation now touted so feverishly. Nor is the “Green Wave” concept for global warming as offered by those newly elected women in the Congressional House any more believable.

This raises questions about the Paris Accord.

John Roberts

Sedona AZ

