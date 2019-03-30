Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Clinton, Obama and Trump: The Real Complicit Conspiracy

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editors and readers:

Governmental Undermine and Overthrow 101: Use the tactics of Cloward and Pivens. And those tactics are?

Overwhelm the system by overloading vulnerable segments to cause shortfalls, discontent, and disruptions to the economic or legal structure in society coupled with the [Saul Alinsky scheme – he’s Hillary Clinton’s professed Idol] means to devastate the assurance and governance in order to destabilize it with the simple use of ACCUSING YOUR OPPONENT OF DOING THAT WHICH YOU ARE CURRENTLY DOING OR HAVE DONE IN THE PAST.

George Soros and radical liberals money is being spent to destroy any Free Market government, especially in the USA. The most positive way of countering their onslaught is information.

In that area the conservative side has an uphill battle in some crucial ways; the Mainstream News, Entertainment Industry and the Education Systems are all skewed far to the Left, and even though their rhetoric is usually distorted or false, uninformed people believe them.

Being Truthful and RIGHT is not enough; we need to have conviction, which comes with proof being accepted. A formidable task, but definitely not impossible.

Russian Collusion?

Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama made deals with the Russians for the sale of one-fifth of all of the United States Uranium Stockpile to Russia.

I am convinced President Obama’s “HOT MIC incident” [his message to Putin] had to do with his illegal payment of Cash to Iran and, now, Iran is conducting submarine missile tests.

President Trump? Bigotry, or any of the things he has been accused of—where is the evidence? If people have the courage to fact check instead of simply parroting that which someone else has stated or quite likely also parroted, WE CAN BRING SANITY BACK TO OUR COMMUNICATIONS and reestablish the Rule of Law as it was intended under our Constitution.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA