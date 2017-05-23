Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Clarkdale Summer Block Party

Sedona AZ (May 23, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

It’s a party!

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with Made in Clarkdale are excited to bring you our first Clarkdale Summer Block Party. We’ll have live music, food from Clarkdale’s local restaurants and a beer garden sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us from 6-9 PM and celebrate the start of summer. Then mark your calendars for June 30 and July 28 for the next block parties of the summer season.

Kerrie Snyder

Clarkdale AZ