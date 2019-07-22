Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Clarkdale Final Summer Block Party

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

It’s our final summer party! The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with The Clarkdale Foundation and The Town of Clarkdale are excited to bring you our third and final summer Block Party.

We’ll have live music with Livas & Morgan sponsored by Scott’s Main Street Cafe & Pizzeria, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and, we’ll have a beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring all your favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us Friday, July 26th from 6-9pm and celebrate summer and all that’s Clarkdale.

Be sure to mark your calendars – October 5th for our biggest block party of the year, Clarktoberfest!

Kerrie Snyder

Clarkdale AZ