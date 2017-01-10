Home » General » CCSO Pursuit Nets Stolen Vehicle and Drugs

Sedona AZ (January 10, 2017) – On January 10, 2017, at approximately 3:16 in the morning, a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputy engaged in a short vehicle pursuit which resulted in investigative leads in a stolen vehicle, vehicle burglaries, and drug paraphernalia.

During the early morning hours of January 10, 2017, a Coconino County Sheriff Deputy was traveling on San Francisco Street when she observed a gray Toyota Tundra traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle failed to yield at the red light on Switzer Canyon and San Francisco streets. The Deputy activated emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle on Cedar Avenue near Flagstaff Medical Center, but the vehicle accelerated away from her and ran through another red light. The vehicle was estimated at driving at rates of up to 60 mph.

The pursuit lasted a short distance. When the driver attempted to turn at Pine Cliff Drive, the vehicle slid off the road and crashed into a utility box. Four people exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The Deputy and her canine located one of the occupants who had a valid warrant for arrest.

The Toyota Tundra was reported stolen out of Surprise, AZ. Inside the vehicle were items that appear to be related to vehicle burglaries that took place in Flagstaff, AZ. Drug paraphernalia and a large amount of heroin also were found in the vehicle.

Arrested during this incident was Consuelo Almendarez, 38, of Flagstaff, AZ.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Flagstaff Police Department in further investigation of this incident and other possible related crimes.