Camp Verde celebrates a very Victorian Christmas season

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2018) – Get holiday ready because Camp Verde and Fort Verde State Historic Park are celebrating this Christmas holiday season with many exciting events. Bring the children to a Victorian Ornament Making Workshop today to make their own keepsake Christmas ornament, and then gather family and friends together for a fun Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 8, after which everyone can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Fort Verde State Historic Park will be decked out in period holiday decorations in true Victorian Christmas fashion. The park will host Candlelight Tours on the Fridays and Saturdays of December 7-8 and December 14-15 designed to offer a new perspective on the fort’s historic homes. These after-hour tours of Fort Verde will be held in the glow of candlelight so plan and dress accordingly.

Visit Camp Verde and Fort Verde for a special holiday experience that lasts through January 4, 2019, so that all may ring in the new year in classic Victorian days style.

