Camp Navajo Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Sedona AZ (December 5, 2017) – Camp Navajo will celebrate its 75th anniversary during a ceremony at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Arizona on December 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., during which time Arizona National Guard Adjutant General Michael T. McGuire will provide the keynote remarks.

Camp Navajo was established in 1942 as a 28,347 acre Army Depot and operated as a trans-shipment point for munitions headed for the war in the Pacific and as a disposal activity for obsolete and deteriorated munitions. The base housed approximately 250 Austrian prisoners of war in 1945 and 1946.

Camp Navajo is capable of supporting battalion size units and is a premier training facility for all branches of the military as well as the primary maneuver training site for the Arizona Army National Guard. The installation houses several small arms ranges, engineer training areas, and can house up to 600 personnel for training events.

The installation is also a major munitions storage depot and has the distinction of being the only National Guard-run facility subject to foreign nuclear arms inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

The 2009 estimated economic impact of Camp Navajo was $515 million.

Who: Arizona National Guard, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, local, state and federal civic leaders, and leaders of Arizona’s military bases

What: Celebrates Camp Navajo’s 75th Anniversary.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Robinson Readiness Center 1001 Hale Drive, Bellemont, AZ 86015.

Mark your calendar. The public is welcome to attend.