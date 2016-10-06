Home » City Council, Community » Camera Club Exhibits at Sedona Library

Sedona AZ (October 6, 2016) – The Sedona Camera Club has 79 photos on open exhibit at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road in Sedona, Arizona, throughout the month of October 2016.

Exhibit chairman Dave Ellison said the free exhibit features subjects including landscapes, wildlife, portraits, architecture, street photography, flowers and abstracts. Included are matted, metal and canvas prints.

The Sedona Camera Club supports educational programming to improve photography and monthly meetings are free. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $25. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, visit www.sedonacameraclub.smugmug.com .