Burglary in the Village of Oak Creek

Sedona AZ – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a burglary suspect or suspects after an early morning break-in on April 4, 2019. One or more persons cut the power to a small Sedona commercial center in the 6500 block of Scenic Highway 179, Village of Oak Creek.

The two businesses targeted are doing business as a hot dog/ice cream shop and a hair salon. A safe, cashbox, cash drawer and a large quantity of hair care products were stolen. Fortunately, the safe and cashbox were recovered, however the hair salon was robbed of significant inventory and both businesses were damaged during the burglary.

It is possible the suspect or suspects may attempt to sell a large quantity of hair care products to friends or associates in the community.

Total loss to the businesses was approximately $1,000 in stolen merchandise and damages.

If you have any information related to this crime, please call Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Swaim at 928-554-8605 or call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com/979. Information provided to Silent Witness leading to the arrest of this suspect or suspects could lead to a substantial cash reward.

Remember, all information provided to Silent Witness is completely anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Thank you for your help.