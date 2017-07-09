Home » General » Brush fire closes AZ I-17 near Sunset Point

Sedona AZ (July 9, 2017) – Both directions of Arizona Interstate 17 are closed due to a wild land fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT is advising that a two mile section of AZ I-17 is closed: Northbound AZ I-17 is closed at the Sunset Point rest area exit. All southbound traffic will exit at Badger Springs Road, will turn around and be directed to head north.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Drivers are advised to choose alternate routes and or postpone travel. If you are traveling with pets, do not allow animals to exit your vehicle without a leash.

When traveling in Arizona and the southwest, always carry plenty of fresh water, food or snacks to accommodate for unexpected delays.