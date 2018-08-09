Breaking News: Sedona Settles Permanent Base Adjustment Lawsuit – It’s on November Ballot

Sedona AZ (August 9, 2018) – The Permanent Base Adjustment will be on the November 6, 2018 ballot.
On August 3, Arizona Liberty, a local Sedona political action committee, filed a lawsuit in Yavapai County Superior Court against the City of Sedona for illegally invalidating its citizens’ initiative to place a Permanent Base Adjustment on the November 6, 2018 ballot.
“Yesterday, at the request of Sedona City Attorney Robert Pickels, Arizona Liberty has agreed to drop its lawsuit and the City has agreed that it will restore 35 signatures that were previously disqualified by the Sedona City Clerk,” said Arizona Liberty PAC Treasurer Dwight Kadar.
The addition of these 35 signatures results in the Arizona Liberty’s ballot initiative having enough signatures to qualify for placement on the November 6, 2018 ballot.
“Arizona Liberty is pleased with this resolution of this lawsuit. Now the voters of Sedona will have a choice and voice in the financial future of their city,” Kadar added.
The City of Sedona has not released a statement at time of this publication.
Nice work, Gentlemen. Relating to the last sentence in this astounding turn of events, ” The City of Sedona has not released a statement at time of this publication.” is it true that someone from the “city” did, in fact, immediately notify the PAC lobbying for a “yes” vote on Home Rule which has set them in a frenzy?
If so, the heat will be tuned up on more scare tactics about legitimate non-profits suffering the most should Home Rule fail.
To date has anyone from Sedona’s power group (Lodging Council) indicated cancellation of the city/chamber service contract? If not, funny how “they” manage to circumvent the core issue of why so many Sedona residents are outraged. Let’s hope people will be smart enough to ignore a potential surge of Sedona’s version of the sky is falling.
The City was afraid, rightly so, that Home Rule would be voted down. The City by their foolish actions in trying to deny voters a choice with the Permanent Base Adjustment would be forced to live with the No Home Rule Budget.
Voters need to show those currently in power who really as power, the voters.
No on Home Rule, No to the Chamber, No to all incumbents.
WE can show them who Sedona really belongs to.
Well done AZ Liberty.
City must of said uh oh we’re in (deleted by editor)
“Growth for growth’s sake is the ideology of a cancer cell.” ~ Edward Abbey
Nice try (sarcastic) to SedonaHomeRule.com (SHR), who took out a full-page ad in the 8/8/2018 Red Rock News. Lots of misinformation:
SHR stated, “… Permanent Base Adjustment (PBA) is not an option for November.” WRONG!
The City has capitulated and is allowing a token amount of signatures to be counted as valid which they previously declared invalid in return for Arizona Liberty dropping a major lawsuit.
The City knows that if the lawsuit went through, they would lose, and over 100 signatures they denied from petition sheets “because they were not from the county of majority,” would be declared VALID! The city would also have to pay all attorney fees, likely to be in the six figures.
SHR stated, “It (PBA) got thrown out on a technicality.” Fact: The City “blew it” in a desperate move to keep PBA off the ballot. While giving the illusion that Arizona Liberty “… slapped something together that failed to meet minimum requirements of the state of Arizona for ballot initiatives,” the statement is totally untrue. Arizona Liberty was advised by a top Arizona election attorney to do the ballot initiative in a meticulous and legal manner. Also, all petition pages were notarized. The city was using rules used in a different kind of election to invalidate signatures while claiming they were just following the law. In a city election, petition sheets do not have to be separated by signatures between residents of Yavapai and Coconino County.
City Attorney Robert Pickels stated, “Ultimately, the city has no stake in the result other than ensuring that the law is followed.” Hahaha!
The City Council blatantly tried to suppress the PBA option at a meeting (I was there), voting down Councilor John Currivan’s proposal to examine/educate the Council on a PBA option.
The city government obviously has an agenda to continue Home Rule, thereby financing high salaries, financing the Chamber of Commerce, entitlement programs, building roads through residential areas, and an expensive/disruptive road plan which will still funnel traffic into two lanes.
Vote NO on Home Rule to stop uncontrolled growth and expenditures. We are losing our small town charm and Home Rule will finance roundabouts and a pedestrian bridge downtown.
Hello Las Vegas!
Vote YES for Permanent Base Adjustment, a budget alternative for necessary expenses, savings, and putting a stop to overpromoting our city!
~ Kim Z. Turtenwald ~ City of Sedona Resident
We listened to this stunning news at 12:00 noon on radio KYBC while we were driving back to Sedona after doing our shopping in Cottonwood. Finally Mr. Sedona Attorney failed to perform after being asked by City Council, Chamber of Commerce, and Lodging to “Jump.” He tried but couldn’t jump high enough. How sweet it is!
It is impossible for there to be misinformation in the SRRN because they fact check everything.
Just kidding!