Breaking News: Sedona Settles Permanent Base Adjustment Lawsuit – It's on November Ballot

Sedona AZ (August 9, 2018) – The Permanent Base Adjustment will be on the November 6, 2018 ballot.

On August 3, Arizona Liberty, a local Sedona political action committee, filed a lawsuit in Yavapai County Superior Court against the City of Sedona for illegally invalidating its citizens’ initiative to place a Permanent Base Adjustment on the November 6, 2018 ballot.

“Yesterday, at the request of Sedona City Attorney Robert Pickels, Arizona Liberty has agreed to drop its lawsuit and the City has agreed that it will restore 35 signatures that were previously disqualified by the Sedona City Clerk,” said Arizona Liberty PAC Treasurer Dwight Kadar.

The addition of these 35 signatures results in the Arizona Liberty’s ballot initiative having enough signatures to qualify for placement on the November 6, 2018 ballot.

“Arizona Liberty is pleased with this resolution of this lawsuit. Now the voters of Sedona will have a choice and voice in the financial future of their city,” Kadar added.

The City of Sedona has not released a statement at time of this publication.