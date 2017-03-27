Home » Breaking News, Featured » Breaking News: Pursuit in Progress





Sedona AZ (March 27, 2017) – Schools in the Williams area are on lockdown. Please share the photos and this suspect’s description immediately with others in the Arizona I-40 Ash Fork AZ interstate area. Pursuit in progress of an armed suspect who shot at police during a K9 traffic stop.

Police are in pursuit of John Freeman, a 31 year old white male with an outstanding warrant issued by Kingman AZ.

DO NOT APPROACH OR TRY TO APPREHEND SUSPECT. CALL 9-11 IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION. Freeman is armed and considered dangerous.