Breaking News: Pursuit in Progress Leads to Suspect Arrest

Sedona AZ (March 27, 2017) –

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department jointly announce that suspect John Freeman was arrested within the last twenty minutes.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. – There were three suspects involved in the incident. The first suspect was thrown from the vehicle at the traffic stop scene near Ash Fork and is in custody, the second suspect, an adult male, was caught shortly after the vehicle crashed in Williams, Arizona. The third suspect John Freeman, fired a shot and ran from the vehicle and is still being sought.

Breaking news from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announces that schools in the Williams area are on lockdown.

Please share the photos and this suspect’s description immediately with others in the Arizona I-40 Ash Fork AZ interstate area. Pursuit in progress of an armed suspect who shot at police during a K9 traffic stop.

DO NOT PICK UP HITCHHIKERS IN THIS AREA. The search remains active adjacent to the I-40 at milepost 165 east of Williams, Arizona. Please stay out of the area.

The suspect vehicle has been reported stolen out of Kingman, AZ.

Police are in pursuit of John Freeman, a 31 year old white male with an outstanding warrant issued by Kingman AZ.

DO NOT APPROACH OR TRY TO APPREHEND SUSPECT. CALL 9-11 IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION.

Freeman is armed and considered dangerous.

