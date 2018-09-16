Home » Featured » Breaking News: Four Missing After ATV Crash Starts Wildfire

Sedona AZ (September 16, 2018) – On September 15, 2018, at 4:19 in the evening, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a request for help from the United States Forest Service to assist with a wildfire along Forest Service Road 300 at Mile Post 10.

CCSO deputies responded from Flagstaff and the Blue Ridge Substation. While traveling to the scene, deputies learned it was believed that the wildfire began as the result of an ATV crash. The vehicles had likely driven off the Forest Service road and over the edge of the rim, falling as much as 400 feet down the cliff face.

Earlier in the day, four individuals riding ATVs were reported overdue and last seen in the wildfire area.

Currently, Forest Service personnel are working an active wild land fire, approximately ten acres in size, in the area of the crash and the rim. Due to the fire, it is still too dangerous for responders to access the crash site and to identify victims.

Forest Service Road 300 is closed in both directions from Mile Post 8 to Mile Post 11 while firefighters attempt to contain the fire.

Airspace over the crash site is restricted to fire suppression aircraft until further notice.

Fire suppression and recovery efforts will continue throughout the evening and into Monday. Once deemed safe, rescuers and investigators will access the crash site to begin recovery and continue the investigation.

