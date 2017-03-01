Home » Community » Body Found Below Midgley Bridge

Sedona AZ (February 28, 2017) – At 12:57 p.m. , Tuesday, February 28, 2017, Sedona Fire District (SFD) emergency crews were called to a reported unresponsive person in the water below Midgley Bridge. After making their way to the victim, SFD crews determined the person was deceased.

SFD Battalion Chief Jayson Coil notified Coconino County Sherriff’s Office of the situation and the scene was turned over to them. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and all further inquiries should be directed to their office.

Further updates will be made public when available.