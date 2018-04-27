Home » General » Body Found Below I-17 Bridge

Sedona AZ (April 27, 2018) – On April 27, 2018, at 12:29 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request from the Arizona Department of Public Safety at an Interstate 17 bridge, south of Munds Park, after a body was discovered.

The Department of Public Safety Officer had conducted a vehicle check at the bridge, and believing it disabled, scouted the area for passengers only to observe what he thought was a body approximately 70 feet below the bridge. He called for assistance.

The Pinewood Fire Department responded to the area and assisted CCSO Search and Rescue in the recovery of the body.

The deceased may be from the Phoenix area. The case is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.