BLM Seeks Public Input for Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan

Sedona AZ (May 23, 2017) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Lower Sonoran Field Office invites the public’s participation in the development of the Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan and Environmental Assessment (TMP/EA). The two public meetings will be held on June 6 and June 7, 2017.

The TMP/EA includes the Buckeye Hills East and West travel management areas and encompasses the communities of Buckeye, Rainbow Valley, Hassayampa and Palo Verde in Pinal and Maricopa counties.

The first meeting will be held June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Copper Sky Recreation Complex located at 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Maricopa, AZ.

The second meeting will be held June 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buckeye Community Center located at 201 E. Centre Ave., in Buckeye, AZ.

During the two open house-style meetings, maps of the current and potential travel network will be available for review and BLM staff will be available to answer questions and receive comments.

Travel management is an approach to establishing networks of roads for travel and transportation including areas for both motorized and non-motorized uses. Travel management planning is necessary for designating and providing appropriate access to and across public lands for a variety of uses.

The 30-day public scoping period is from May 24 until June 22, 2017.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments for the record through the BLM online land use planning tool, ePlanning, at the following Internet address: http://bit.ly/2rioWon. Written comments may be mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner Dallas Meeks at the Lower Sonoran Field Office, 21605 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85027, faxed to (623) 580-5580, or emailed to buckeyehills@blm.gov.

Buckeye Hills TMP Website: http://bit.ly/2qc0Q19.

If you have questions, please contact Dallas Meeks at (623) 580-5681 or buckeyehills@blm.gov.

