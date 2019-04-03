Home » General » BLM plans prescribed burn near Cordes Junction

Sedona AZ — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Phoenix District will conduct a prescribed burn of cut and piled juniper within 120-acres of the Agua Fria National Monument, in the Sycamore Mesa area, approximately five miles northeast of Cordes Junction. The burn is planned for one to three days between April 6 and 13, 2019.

The BLM will ignite the piles when the weather conditions are favorable. Residents in the area should expect some light smoke to be visible during the burn operation. Firefighters will remain on the scene to control the burning piles, as well as to monitor public and resource safety.

No local road closures are expected.

By thinning and burning the juniper that has encroached into grasslands, wildlife corridors are opened, predator cover is reduced, and forage for wildlife improves. It also serves to reduce wildfire intensity and spread to adjacent communities or sensitive ecosystems in the immediate area when a wildfire occurs in the area.

The BLM greatly appreciates the public’s cooperation in protecting public lands by helping prevent unwanted wildfires. To report a wildfire call 911.

