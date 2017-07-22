Home » General » BLM extends public scoping period for Yavapai County mining operation

Sedona AZ (July 22, 2017) – The Bureau of Land Management, Hassayampa Field Office, will extend the public comment period for the initial scoping process for the Kirkland Mining Company pozzolan mine environmental analysis an additional 30 days. Due to public interest, the comment period, which was originally scheduled to end on July 25, 2017, will remain open until August 25, 2017.

This scoping period is the first of two formal public comment periods.

“We are wanting to be responsive to the community, since we received feedback from people in the community that they desired more time to provide input,” said BLM Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas.

On July 11, 2017, the BLM hosted an open-house style public meeting at the Skull Valley Community Center. Public comments, including those submitted at this meeting and throughout the 60 days of public scoping, will be considered in the draft environmental assessment which is expected to be complete in early 2018. The second formal comment period will begin thereafter.

This is the initial stage for environmental analysis of the draft Mining and Reclamation Plan of Operations submitted by the Kirkland Mining Company. The company proposes to develop a hiqh quality pozzolan mine on approximately 76 acres of its unpatented 160-acre Capital association placer mining claim in Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 4 west, Gila and Salt River Meridian, Yavapai County, Arizona. The high quality pozzolan is regulated under the General Mining Act of 1872.

For a copy of the map of the project area, the frequently asked questions, the public open house presentation materials, the proposed Kirkland Mining Company Mining and Reclamation Plan, and the biological resources baseline report, please visit the BLM environmental assessment project website at: http://bit.ly/2rRYTII.

The BLM will analyze this plan and its considerations in accordance with its multiple-use mission which supports working landscapes that promote economic growth and create jobs while managing for sustainable lands.

Before including any personal identifying information in comments, be aware that this information may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.