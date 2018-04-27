Home » Business » Bhavnagri Mix Recall for Undeclared Peanuts

Sedona AZ (April 27, 2018) – Ethnic Foods Inc. of 76 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050, is recalling its 19 ounce package of Bhavnagri Mix snack mix because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Bhavnagri Mix is distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 19 ounce, clear bag marked with lot # 28517, 31917, 33817, 35317, 01118, 02318, 02918, 05118, 07318 on the bottom right corner of the label. The product UPC code is 808550110206.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.