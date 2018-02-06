Home » General » Bellemont AZ Fire Burning Inside Camp Navajo

Sedona AZ (February 6, 2018) – Camp Navajo Fire Department is responding to a fire that was initiated in the southwest corner of Camp Navajo near Volunteer Canyon. The Gate 13 Fire started February 6 during demolition operations and is approximately 830 acres, in an area that precludes active fire suppression and remains within the established containment lines.

Camp Navajo Fire Department and facility equipment operators have cut firebreaks around 98% of the fire in an effort to contain the fire to its current boundary.

This fire poses no risk to facilities or current operations of the installation. This fire is well contained within the boundaries of the Camp Navajo installation. The fire is burning slowly in Volunteer Canyon and more rapidly in the open grasslands.

Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which includes Camp Navajo, is in close coordination with Coconino and Kaibab National Forests, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, other local fire district partners and Coconino County. Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will provide air quality monitoring throughout the duration of this fire. The fire is burning in an area that is unsafe for firefighters to actively conduct fire suppression operations, therefore, a containment strategy was chosen.

Due to the inability to actively suppress this fire in its current location, it is anticipated that smoke will remain in the region for an extended period. Resources assigned to the fire containment include ten personnel, three Graders, two bulldozers, three water tenders and two Type 6 engines.

Vegetation being consumed by the fire includes areas of Ponderosa pine, spruce, juniper and grasslands.