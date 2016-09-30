Home » Business » Bell Road Median Work Continues

Sedona AZ (September 30, 2016) – Crews building a $41.9 million overpass and interchange at Bell Road and Grand Avenue (US 60) are reconstructing a median on Bell Road while they continue adding ramps to and from Grand Avenue.

The median work, on the east side of the Arizona Department of Transportation project, is among steps crews are taking to get Bell Road ready to reopen. That’s expected to happen on November 22, though extreme weather and other unforeseen circumstances can affect project timelines.

Other work scheduled for the next week includes adding to retaining walls that will hold stabilized earth to support on and off ramps connecting Bell Road with Grand Avenue. This work also will create the center of the bridge.

Crews continue building new eastbound Grand Avenue lanes through the project area and adding sidewalks and handrails to the Bell Road bridge. For now, Grand Avenue traffic is sharing what will be the westbound lanes.

Bell Road is closed between 134th Avenue and West Point Parkway to reduce the project’s length and lessen the overall impact of construction. Drivers can access nearby businesses throughout.

The entire interchange is scheduled for completion by spring 2017.

While Bell Road is closed, primary detour routes are Dysart, Greenway and Litchfield roads. Drivers should observe signs and speed limits and note that law enforcement officers are patrolling.

For more information about the Bell/Grand interchange project, please visit azdot.gov/BellAndGrand.