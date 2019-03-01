Home » Business » Bankruptcy Attorney Suspended for False Statements to Court

Sedona AZ – Mesa attorney Blake D. Gunn has been suspended for 18 months after making false statements to Federal Bankruptcy Court during client bankruptcy case.

The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted an agreement for discipline by consent between Gunn and the State Bar of Arizona that resulted in the 18 month suspension.

Gunn was hired to represent his clients in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. During the clients’ Debtors Exam, they testified that Gunn advised them to enter into a loan with a local auto dealer because they needed more secured debt to ensure a successful bankruptcy filing. His clients did not agree with proposal and declined to enter into any loan with the auto dealer.

Gunn included the nonexistent auto dealer loan on the clients’ Chapter 11 Plan three times, providing false information and filing false pleadings with the court.

Gunn conditionally admitted that he made false statements to the court, failed to remediate false statements to the court, and failed to adequately represent his clients in this case.

Blake D. Gunn’s 18-month suspension was effective January 30, 2019. He was ordered to serve two years of probation upon reinstatement, as well as ordered to pay $1,203.60 for the costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602.340.7280.

