AZDOR highlights special event tax compliance requirements

Sedona AZ – Arizona is well known for its year round events, including farmer’s markets, festivals, fairs, craft shows and rodeos. A staple of all of these occasions are numerous vendors that offer customers a wide variety of goods and services.
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) reminds those who host these events and on-site sellers to heed the potential tax compliance requirements for these events.
TPT license considerations:
- Vendors may need a state transaction privilege tax (TPT) and use tax license and can register on AZTaxes.gov to file and pay online.
- All individuals and businesses making sales, including selling crafts (even considered a hobby), are required by the Department of Revenue to be licensed and responsible for TPT. This is required even if selling only one time per year at special events.
- Promoters organizing a special event may also need a TPT license. (Please note: The TPT Short Form Application is no longer being used)
- Businesses employing personnel during a special event (other than family members) may need to register for Arizona withholding tax.
Tips to determine TPT license steps for special events:
- Vendors and promoters are encouraged to apply for a TPT license online at www.AZTaxes.gov.
- The Arizona Joint Tax Application is used to apply for transaction privilege tax, use tax, withholding and unemployment insurance.
- If the business is seasonal (no more than eight months) or a transient vendor, they need to indicate the months in which the business will be conducted in Arizona.
- Transient businesses are to be licensed using their home base as the business location.
- Businesses that operate at more than one location must be licensed for each location, but can choose to obtain separate license numbers for each location or report on a consolidated license.
For more information, please visit azdor.gov or contact LicenseCompliance@azdor.gov.