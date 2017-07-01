AZ SR 69 Firefighting Still Underway

Sedona AZ (June 30, 2017) – While Arizona State Route 69 has reopened between Interstate 17 and State Route 169 near Prescott, drivers need to use caution as crews in the area continue fighting the Goodwin Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Those using SR 69 through the affected area should slow down and watch out for vehicles and equipment entering and exiting the highway. In addition, windblown smoke can reduce visibility.
Other options for reaching the Prescott area from the Valley include taking SR 169 west from Interstate 17, or taking SR 89 north from US 93 via US 60 through Wickenburg. Because both SR 169 and SR 89 are one lane in each direction most of the way, heavy traffic can lead to slowing on those routes.
SR 69 closed Tuesday between Cordes Junction and SR 169 as the Goodwin Fire burned near Mayer. It reopened to all traffic Friday morning.
Initial assessments by ADOT suggest that only minimal fire damage occurred along SR 69. Approximately 20 guardrail posts were damaged when fire crossed the highway near Mayer. ADOT will conduct a full assessment once firefighting operations wind down.
For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.
Monsoon season has arrived in Arizona. Don’t drive into dust storms. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
June 30 – July 4, 2017
Drivers will get a break from construction-related closures along freeways in the Phoenix area and across the state over the Independence Day weekend.
Drivers are urged to focus on safe driving, including slowing down and using extra caution in existing work zones across the state. Arizona’s “Stay Alert – Stay Alive” highway safety recommendations include:
Check your vehicle, including the tire pressure
Get some rest before traveling – fatigue is a serious safety risk
Never drive while impaired – arrange for a designated driver in advance
Allow extra travel time and be prepared for unscheduled closures.
The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation as of 12 PM – June 30, 2017 –
Pine Flat
Breezy Pines
Poland Junction west of Highway 69 only
Walker
Potato Patch
Mount Union
Dewey/Humboldt WEST of Highway 69 only
The west side of Highway 69 north from Mayer to Dewey/Humboldt
Upper Blue Hills
Mountain Pine Acres
There are currently no communities under pre-evacuation.