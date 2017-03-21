Home » Business » AZ Secretary of State to speak at Chamber Breakfast

Sedona AZ (March 21, 2017) – The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Michele Reagan, Arizona Secretary of State, as its featured speaker for Business & Breakfast on May 23, 2017, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College. Secretary Reagan will update the audience on her legislative work to improve Arizona’s system of elections and modernize the entire Department of State.

Arizona’s 20th Secretary of State, Michele Reagan has transformed an antiquated paper-based bureaucracy into an efficient digital state agency in less than three years. Her work to transform the Department of State has made it easier to start and run a business, and she has improved public access to everything from political contributions to genealogical records.

“We’re grateful and honored to have Secretary Reagan speak to our members and the community,” said John Safin, president and CEO of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The Secretary of State has an important role in business with trade name registration, recording partnerships, and much more. She is also Chief Election officer for the State and would regarded as Lieutenant Governor in other states. This is a position with a great deal of responsibility.”

Business & Breakfast is the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce’s unique professional information event. Featured speakers include local, regional, and state government officials, community leaders, and other experts with information that could affect your business and our community. Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with Estrella Mountain Community College as the site host.

Seating is limited and preregistration is required. Registration is available on the Chamber website, www.southwestvalleychamber.org or call Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce at 623-932-2260.

The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce supports businesses in the Cities of Avondale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, and Tolleson. Our members share a common interest: to create a community where we can all live, work, play and prosper. We are the voice of business; advocate free enterprise; a resource for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals; and, an information library for residents, visitors, and tourists. We actively partner with local municipalities to assist with job creation, economic stability, providing a high quality of life, and preparing a proud legacy for future generations.