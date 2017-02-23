Home » Business » AZ MVD debuts kiosks that take good old cash

Sedona AZ (February 23, 2017) – In a digital world there is still plenty of room for tradition, and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is no exception.

Cash is king in many households, and the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is now making it possible for more customers to handle transactions that way by adding ServiceArizona kiosks which accept cash transactions in twenty two MVD offices throughout Arizona. Kiosks have been an MVD fixture for a number of years, but until recently they could only accept credit or debit cards. Offering the cash option has created another convenience that’s proving to be very popular with customers.

“There’s been a noticeable increase in kiosk usage since we implemented the cash option,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Compared to a year ago at this time, the kiosk usage has increased more than 50 percent. Part of that is due to higher overall customer awareness of kiosks, but there’s been a definite uptick in usage since the cash kiosks were put in place. It’s a continuation of our vision to get people out of line and safely on the road.”

Cash kiosks handle all denominations of paper U.S. currency, and are able to make exact change. The machines also accept personal checks.

More than half of MVD transactions can be performed at a kiosk or online at ServiceArizona.com for no additional fee. Among the many transactions available are; vehicle registration renewal, ordering a specialty license plate, getting a replacement license or ID, filing a sold notice, and obtaining your motor vehicle record. For more information, visit azdot.gov/mvd.