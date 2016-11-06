Home » Community » AZ I-17 Rest Area to close for emergency drill

Sedona AZ (November 6, 2016) – The northbound McGuireville Rest Area along Interstate 17 will be closed to travelers the morning of Tuesday, November 8, to allow Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority to conduct a mass-casualty incident drill, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound facility, located at milepost 297, will close at 8:30 a.m. for approximately an hour and a half. The southbound rest area will remain open.

Drivers headed toward the high country can use the Sunset Point Rest Area at milepost 262 or services in Camp Verde, Arizona, and other communities.