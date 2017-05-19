Home » Business » AZ I-17 overnight closures scheduled in Phoenix area

Sedona AZ (May 19, 2017) – Mark your travel calendars as ongoing work to install new traffic flow sensors will require overnight closures of southbound AZ Interstate 17 sections in the Phoenix area, Monday through Thursday nights, May 22 through 25, 2017. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following section closures are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed between Bethany Home and Camelback roads from 9:00 p.m. on Monday until 5:00 a.m. on May 23 for sensor installation. Southbound I-17 onramp at Glendale Avenue will also close.

DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51. Southbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road.

Southbound I-17 closed between Camelback and Indian School roads from 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. on May 24 for sensor installation. Southbound I-17 onramp at Bethany Home Road also will close.

DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51. Southbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road.

Southbound I-17 closed between Indian School and Thomas roads from 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 5:00 a.m. on May 25 for sensor installation. Southbound I-17 onramp at Camelback Road will also close.

DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51. Southbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road.

Southbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange and 19th Avenue from 9:00 p.m. on Thursday until 5:00 a.m. on May 26 for sensor installation. Both I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 onramps at McDowell Road and Grant Street will close also.

DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51 to eastbound I-10. Southbound I-17 traffic can detour along frontage road, but drivers should expect heavy traffic.