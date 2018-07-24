Home » Business » AZ I-10 restricted at night near Sky Harbor Airport

Sedona AZ (July 24, 2018) – Sections of Arizona Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday nights (July 24-25) for routine bridge inspections and freeway maintenance work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes while the following I-10 overnight restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 24th Street and Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 25. DETOUR: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound State Route 143 and eastbound Broadway Road as an alternate overnight route.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Baseline Road and 32nd Street from 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 26. Eastbound I-10 HOV lane closed at 40th Street from 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 25. DETOUR: Consider using either northbound Loop 101 or northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as an alternate overnight route.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) and the SedonaEye.com or call 511, except when driving.