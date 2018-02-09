Home » Featured » AZ I-10 eastbound to close in West Valley this weekend

Sedona AZ (February 9, 2018) – Motorists traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 west of downtown Phoenix should allow extra travel time and plan ahead to avoid a weekend-long closure as part of work to reconstruct ramps between 51st and 67th avenues for construction on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Eastbound I-10 will close between 59th and 43rd avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. Motorists will need to exit at 59th Avenue and can take Van Buren Street or McDowell Road before re-entering I-10 at 43rd Avenue.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues will be closed as well to help reduce traffic backups.

To avoid delays on I-10, motorists should consider taking alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17, or exiting I-10 sooner and taking local streets to re-enter past the closure point.

During the weekend closure, travel lanes will be shifted and crews will place temporary concrete barrier, which is needed for the extended closure of the I-10 eastbound on-ramp at 51st Avenue (from Saturday, February 10, through March 17).

In order to build the Loop 202/I-10 interchange, several I-10 ramps -must be removed and reconstructed to tie into the wider I-10 that will include connecting ramps to and from the South Mountain Freeway when it opens late 2019.

Long-term and permanent closures of existing on-and-off ramps are necessary between 51st and 67th avenues until new access roads are completed by fall 2018.

The I-10 westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue remains closed through March 3, 2018.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.