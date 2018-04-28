Home » Business » AZ I-10 East ramp to close permanently

Sedona AZ (April 28, 2018) – As work progresses on an interchange to connect the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway with Arizona Interstate 10 in the West Valley, another I-10 ramp will close to make room for the improvements.

The eastbound I-10 off ramp at 59th Avenue will close permanently at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 29, 2018 as the Arizona Department of Transportation moves forward with replacing the existing I-10/59th Avenue traffic interchange and building new access roads between 51st and 67th avenues.

As an alternative, motorists should consider exiting eastbound I-10 at 67th or 51st avenues until the new I-10 access road between 67th and 59th avenues is completed in mid-May, which will provide future access to 59th Avenue.

This is one of several I-10 ramps that need to be removed permanently or reconstructed to tie into a wider I-10 that will include connecting ramps to and from the South Mountain Freeway when it opens late 2019.

Long term and permanent closures of existing on-and-off ramps are necessary between 51st and 67th avenues until all of the new access roads are completed by fall 2018. Motorists will be able to access 59th Avenue from these new roadways.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511 and visit SedonaEye.com.