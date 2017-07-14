Home » General » AZ Education Superintendent Announces New ESA Director

Sedona AZ (July 14, 2017) – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas today announced the hiring of Lindsay Hudson as the Arizona Department of Education’s (ADE’s) new Director of the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. Hudson has spent the majority of her professional career working in finance for Fortune 500 companies, joining the Department after most recently serving as an Operations Project Manager for Bank of America.

“I am excited to work with Lindsay to ensure that the Department manages this program as efficiently as possible,” said Superintendent Douglas. “With the amount of attention the program received this past legislative session, ADE is expecting the number of applications to increase as more eligibility categories are opened up. I extend a warm welcome to Lindsay, whose background and experience will prove to be invaluable assets to the program as it continues to expand.”

At Bank of America, Hudson generated $338 million in customer assistance funds, while also managing database implementation for the Hardest Hit Fund and Emergency Homeowner Loan programs. Before her tenure at Bank of America, Hudson was responsible for financial reporting, revenue analysis and forecasting for Honeywell Corporate and Honeywell Aerospace.

The announcement of a new ESA Director comes on the heels of an increased staffing effort by ADE designed to bolster the program’s management and oversight and deliver excellent service to parents and students. In addition to Hudson, ESA is in the process of hiring several new program specialists to bring its total number of full-time employees to 11.

More information on the ESA program, including student eligibility details, is available at www.azed.gov/esa.