Home » Featured » AZ Eastbound I-10 closed at 59th Avenue

Sedona AZ (August 25, 2017) – Arizona Interstate 10 eastbound will be closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday, August 26, for continuing construction of a Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 eastbound also will be closed at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

The closures will allow crews to build a structure straddling lanes of eastbound I-10 that will support a ramp carrying traffic from the South Mountain Freeway to westbound I-10.

During the closures, eastbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit at the 59th Avenue off-ramp and re-enter at the 59th Avenue on-ramp, though delays are likely through that point. The eastbound on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues will be closed.

To avoid delays on eastbound I-10 through west Phoenix, motorists should consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17.

In addition, the right lane of I-10 westbound will be closed between 59th and 67th avenues from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 59th Avenue and the off-ramp at 67th Avenue will be closed during this period.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

Learn more about the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project at SouthMountainFreeway.com.