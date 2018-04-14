Home » Business » AZ Department of Revenue Makes Filing Less Stressful

Sedona AZ (April 14, 2018) – With tax deadline looming, the Arizona Department of Revenue wants to make filing less stressful.

The deadline for taxpayers to file their individual income taxes this year is Tuesday, April 17, 2018, and the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has some reminders to make the process easier.

ADOR encourages taxpayers to file electronically and direct deposit refunds. E-filing and direct deposit are more secure and results in faster refunds.

The department provides the following tax filing services: E-File. Visit the ADOR’s E-Services page – https://www.azdor.gov/EServices/Individuals.aspx – to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR. 

Online Forms: Arizona offers fillable forms that are online versions of tax forms designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their own returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.aspx.

Individual income tax filers can check out free tax preparation options available in the state: Free File Alliance is a nonprofit coalition of industry-leading tax software companies partnered with ADOR and the IRS to provide free electronic tax services. The free file program is open to Arizona taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $66,000 or less, are between the ages of 17-50, active duty military or qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. To take advantage of this program, go to https://www.azdor.gov/EServices/Individuals.aspx .

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons, who are 60 years old or older with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers. IRS-certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. For more information on VITA http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers. 

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers free assistance to individuals 50 and older who can’t afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. For more information on AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including sites in Arizona, visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

A taxpayer requiring more time to file state taxes can apply for a six-month extension by filling out Form 204 by April 17. For details, please go to https://www.azdor.gov/Forms/Individual.aspx .

Check out the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website at www.azdor.gov for additional information on tax filing.