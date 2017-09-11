Home » Business » AZ Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Preparedness Symposium

Sedona AZ (September 11, 2017) – Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) Preparedness Symposium, a Whole Community conversation to discuss emergency preparedness challenges and opportunities in Arizona, will engage in helping develop an inclusive approach to reducing the impact of disasters on people, property and the environment, in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 13, 2017.

The discussions will focus on:

• Continuity of Operations: Facing an emergency with/without a Continuity of Operations Plan, real-world examples, and lessons learned.

• Critical Infrastructure: Defining 16 critical infrastructure sectors and their assets, systems and networks that are the cornerstone to national security, economic security and public health and safety.

• Cybersecurity: Building resiliency in the complexity and connectivity of electronic communication systems.

• Evacuation and Re-Entry: Developing and implementing new evacuation language statewide and partnering in this effort.

• Economic Recovery: Supporting the community and recovering an economic base following an emergency.

• Crisis and Emergency Risk Communication: Assessing messages in a crisis and meeting audience needs during a disaster.

Local, county, state, federal and tribal partners, as well as, non-profit and private sector organizations will attend the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort event at 5001 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on September 13.

Visit the Arizona Emergency Information Network at EIN.az.gov for official emergency updates, preparedness advice and resources, and statewide hazard information. For more information on this and upcoming events, contact the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, 5636 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008.