AZ Couple Facing Charges After Defrauding Victims

Sedona AZ — On Thursday, May 16, 2019, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested and booked 42-year-old Kent Burton and his wife, 36-year-old Carly Burton and charged them with the following:

• Aggravated taking the identity of another or entity

• Forgery

• Fraudulent schemes and artifices

• Fraudulent schemes and practices/willful concealment

• Perjury by inconsistent statements

• Theft

• Unlawful use of food stamps.

Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered Kent and Carly Burton falsified the victims’ financial records. During multi-million-dollar business transactions, the Burtons obtained goods and services in the names of the victims and defrauded victims out of more than one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000).

Additionally, the Burtons defrauded the Arizona Department of Economic Security by falsifying revenue records and unlawfully collecting more than $20,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (food stamps). During this time, the Burtons were also attempting to acquire a $2.2 million-dollar business.

Kent and Carly Burton were booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fourth Avenue Jail: The Department report number is AZ1800387253.

