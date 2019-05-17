Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Attention Earthlings: CO2 Cannot Introduce Heat Into Atmosphere

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

When headlines proclaim that CO2 (Carbon Dioxide gas in the atmosphere) must be controlled and subdued to reduce the dangerous warming going on in the Earth, that gets attention. You’ll need to simmer down your hysteria about increasing temperatures on the planet after reading the 5/14/19 USA article stating that CO2 levels reached a higher level in the atmosphere than it has for several hundred thousand years.

To calm down, you must remember the first fact which is that the globe is warming up just like it always has so many times in history. Warmth brings moisture into the air and both, then, foster large crops of plant and tree growth. This flora eventually dies off and decomposes. From this process an abundance of coal, oil and natural gas results which eventually becomes the deposits that we find in the ground to fuel factories, cars, etc… The cycle of off and on heating, with intermittent cooling periods, also results in the Ice Ages which occur without fail. Also true for production of coal, oil and natural gas.

The last Ice Age was around not too long ago and now, guess what, we are warming up again.

The (USA) paper reminded us of the second fact that this CO2 gas traps heat, as does insulation in our homes, so temperatures tend to consequently increase like they will in your home without heat/cool control. The USA article also misleads by intimating that CO2 causes the heat, which is false and more Al Gore garbage. Because science tells us CO2 doesn’t burn like wood, oil, etc., it cannot introduce heat into the earth’s atmosphere. The red in the sun’s spectrum does this to us..

Any scientific based critical analysis of the graph on page 2 of the paper reveals that the new CO2 “high” is hardly measurably above past highs in terms of reality and also in relative terms in the millions of years in earth history for CO2 levels. That’s akin to, “building a mountain out of a mole hill.” The “high” is just not technically significant.

Any remedy like that produced in the Paris Accord will mitigate the effect from trapping heat by CO2 and similar gases. To assume this is more important than the sun energy contribution is not only unsubstantiated, but it is more Al Gore type hysterical stupidity. Nobody knows the comparison.

Also, on trapped heat, it is not in America where huge quantities of CO2 are produced instead IT is in places such as China where this happens. This means we, in America, do not know how to equate any remedial results with the costs for any of our proposed CO2 controls. So those who proclaim expertise in this issue are really blowing smoke into our eyes. Their frantic legislative reactions are merely wishful thinking because no facts exist to support their programs.

If you even happen know how to control the sun heat and the long established heating cycling, then I’m sure you will be the topmost candidate for a Nobel prize, if not then our warmest regards. Since you don’t then, as of now, you can just cool it for awhile.

John Roberts

Sedona,AZ