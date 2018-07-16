Attend Sedona August 28 2018 Election Town Halls and Forums

Sedona AZ (July 16, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
Patriots, join us for this week’s Sedona Mayor, City Council Debates and Home Rule discussions/town halls (see below).
Thank you in advance for showing up to support efforts to replace incumbents on City Council, and our current Mayor, with candidates that will listen to you.
Join us to show your approval of the Permanent Base Adjustment option instead of the Home Rule suggested budget of almost $50 million dollars.
The events are as follows:
Monday, July 16: City Council Candidates Debate, Poco Diablo Resort, Sedona, 6 PM to 8:30 PM
Tuesday, July 17: Candidate Mixer, Sedona Library, Sedona, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Tuesday, July 17: Home Rule/Permanent Base Adjustment Town Hall, Christ Center Wesleyan Church, Sedona, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Wednesday, July 18: Mayoral Candidate Debate, Sedona Library, Sedona, 6:30 PM to 8 PM
Saturday, July 21, Art and Culture Candidate Forum, Mary D. Fisher Theater, Sedona, 10 AM to 11:30 AM
Saturday, July 28, Sustainability Candidate Forum, Mary D. Fisher Theater, Sedona, 1 PM to 2:30 PM
We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible. Let’s collectively send a message that we voters are educated on these issues and highly engaged.
Feel free to forward to your friends and neighbors.
Andrea Kadar
Sedona AZ
Someone make sure you ask the easiest question and hear the real answers!
How does a NO vote help reduce, and address traffic problems?
They have a sign down the street which is a flat out LIE!
Doing nothing does just that……………NOTHING!
VOTE NO because it’s more than traffic @moron dave! It’s about stealing and redistribution. You don’t deserve my tax dollars.