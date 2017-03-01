Home » Community » ASU Student’s Body Found Under Midgley Bridge

Sedona AZ (March 1, 2017) – The person whose body was recovered mid-day yesterday from the creek below Midgley Bridge has been identified as a 20 year-old male student at Arizona State University (ASU). His body was discovered by hikers on February 28, 2107, in the creek below the bridge.

Sedona Fire Department responded to the call and confirmed the subject was deceased. SFD notified the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and its Search and Rescue unit recovered the body. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office detectives initially identified the man by information in a wallet, and located his vehicle in the parking lot at Midgley Bridge.

Although the body had been located below Midgley Bridge, investigators were at first cautious about referring to the case as a suicide until further investigation could be conducted. The condition of the body did not show many of the external indicators typically associated with suicides from Midgely Bridge.

As the investigation continued, it was learned the student had been reported missing by family to the ASU Police Department, which then contacted Northern Arizona University (NAU) Police Department on February 27, 2017. It was learned the student had last been seen on February 26, 2017, visiting a friend at NAU.

NAU Police Department entered the man as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered, based on suicidal statements that investigators learned he had made. The investigation is still ongoing, and pending results from the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.