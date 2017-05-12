Home » General » Ashfork Man Fires Shots in Domestic Dispute

Sedona AZ (May 12, 2017) – On Sunday, May 7, 2017, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a Kaibab Estates West home, a residential subdivision outside Ashfork, AZ. Upon arrival, deputies found no one with injuries, however, several shots had been fired outside the house.

During the investigation, CCSO learned that John Wayne Slater, 47, of Ashfork, had driven to the victim’s home to confront him about Slater’s estranged wife who was staying at the home of the victim. Slater approached the door to confront the two people inside while armed with a handgun. The homeowner and Slater spoke briefly, at which time the homeowner closed the door on Slater. Slater fired several shots outside the front door. Slater went back to his vehicle and began to drive off, then fired several other shots and fled the area. Fortunately, no one was hit by the gun fire, but a vehicle parked in the driveway was found to have one bullet hole.

Deputies located Slater a short time later and took him into custody without incident.

Slater was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon, two counts of Felony Endangerment, Criminal Damage and Trespass, and booked into the Coconino County Jail.