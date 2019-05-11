Home » General » Armed Man Suspected of Domestic Violence Killed in Police Confrontation *Update

*Update May 13, 2019: The Williams AZ Substation CCSO officer involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man in Parks, AZ on Saturday, May 11, 2019, is Tyler Stoppe, a deputy officer with 5 1/2 years service. Deputy Stoppe is currently on Administrative Leave pending the investigation as per standard policies and procedures.

The Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team and Flagstaff Police Department incident investigation is ongoing.

(Original Release) May 11, 2019: At 1:13 in the morning, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an armed confrontation that lead to an Officer-Involved shooting south of Parks, AZ on County Road 141.

CCSO deputies from the Williams, AZ Substation were called to the Pine Aire neighborhood (near Parks) after receiving a domestic violence report. The reporting party called the CCSO Williams Substation to report that her ex-husband had pulled a gun on her while at their residence during an argument. The reporting party also told Deputies that he had fled the house in a white passenger car.

Deputies immediately began responding to the residence. While in route, Deputies came across a vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party parked alongside County Road 141, approximately 4 miles from the residence.

Upon contact with the vehicle, the occupant immediately exited with a handgun in his hand. Despite multiple commands to drop the gun, the suspect continued to advance on the deputies with the gun in his hand, prompting one Deputy to discharge rounds from his patrol rifle. The suspect was hit by at least one round and fell to the ground.

Deputies on scene attempted to render aid to the suspect, but he had sustained fatal injuries during the altercation. The suspect, Paul Mcvicker, a 43-year-old Parks resident, was pronounced deceased on scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Team, with the Flagstaff Police Department taking the lead. This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as further information is available.

The Deputies involved in the incident were not injured. The deceased was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner Office for further investigation.

The incident was captured via department issued Axon body camera. Portions of the footage will be made available with this press release. Identification of the Deputies involved will be released at a later date.