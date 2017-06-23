Home » General » Armed man barricaded inside Tuba City apartment

Sedona AZ (June 23, 2017) – On June 22, 2017, at approximately 8:30 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Navajo Police Department in Tuba City, Arizona about a domestic disturbance with an armed man now barricaded inside his Pasture Canyon apartment, residences owned by Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

During the escalating argument, a firearm had been discharged and threats made against a family member. The armed man was identified as Allen Lynch, Jr., 54 years old.

Navajo Police requested the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office respond because the incident involved non-native individuals, therefore making it the jurisdiction of the CCSO. During the incident, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Navajo Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Flagstaff Police/Coconino Sheriff Tactical Team, Guardian Air based out of Tuba City, and Security Personnel from Tuba City Regional Health Care.

Due to the involvement of a firearm in a residential neighborhood, a number of residents were evacuated.

After approximately seven and a half hours of negotiations, a robot from the Flagstaff Police Department was used to enter the residence where Mr. Lynch was located. The Tactical Team was able to secure the residence and take Mr. Lynch into custody.

Mr. Lynch was transported to the Tuba City Regional Health Care for medical evaluation, and later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff under charges including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Disorderly Conduct with a Firearm, and Criminal Damage.